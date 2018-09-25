Mutharika’s Speech At Nelson Mandela Global Peace Summit (24-09-18)

SPEECH BY HIS EXCELLENCY PROFESSOR ARTHUR PETER MUTHARIKA, PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF MALAWI AT A GLOBAL PEACE (NELSON MANDELA) SUMMIT, NEW YORK, 24TH SEPTEMBER, 2018

One Hundred Years after his birth, it is historic to commemorate the legacy of Nelson Mandela and his role in global peace.

The global peace agenda is at the very heart of Malawi. Malawi is a peace-loving country.

We are therefore committed to ensuring that there is total peace and tranquillity in the world.

Every human being deserves to live in a peaceful environment and with peace of the mind.

We therefore support the African Union Master Roadmap of Practical Steps to Silence the Guns by 2020.

Malawi will always go out to defend peace wherever peace is under threat. We will continue participating in peace-keeping missions wherever duty calls us.

Malawi has moved to develop counter-terrorism legislation on Chemical Weapons Convention and Biological Weapons Convention (BWC).

However, the UN will make more progress protecting and maintaining peace by involving Africa in its decision-making processes.

We therefore call upon the UN to expedite the debate on the Security Council Reforms.

We call upon the UN to adopt the African Common position from the Ezulwini Consensus.

We call upon the UN to accommodate African representation through 2 Permanent Seats in the UN Security Council.

As we celebrate the life of Nelson Mandela, a man with whom we share the same birthday, I urge us all to reflect on the role of Mandela played in peace-building.

Let us also reflect the role Africa can play in this cause. The world needs Africa more than ever. Let us rise up and take our place in the global community.

I thank you for your attention.

Like this: Like Loading...