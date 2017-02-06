Mutharika’s Signature Fetches Mk1million at ICT Book Launch

Copy of ‘ICT Infrastructural Development in the Developing World’ book bearing a signature of President Peter Mutharika fetched as high as Mk1million against a copy price of Mk50, 000.

This was on Saturday night in Blantyre during the launch of the book which has been co-authored by Jonathan Pinifolo and Chosomo Daka.

Speaking during the launch, the lead author Pinifolo singled out failure to share infrastructure by Information Communication and Technology (ICT) service providers has as one of the elements hampering the growth of the ICT sector in the country.

According to Pinifolo, who is also Deputy Director of Spectrum Management at Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority- Macra, failure to share infrastructure also is pushes up the cost of accessing ICT services in the country, as financial resources invested in planting such infrastructures is always pushed to the end user.

Said Pinifolo: “In respect to infrastructure sharing, you will notice that most of operators they want to have their own infrastructure instead of sharing. For instance, you can find three towers in one location which is not efficient at all- so all we are saying is that, let these operators have share one tower- because the resources they put in three towers could have been used in another location in a rural area.”

In his remarks, the Germany Ambassador to Malawi Jurgen Borsch, who was the Guest of Honour at the book launch, pledged more support for the growth of Malawi’s Information Communication Technology-ICT sector

Borsch said the pledge was in line with his government’s promise of digitalizing the global economy when it took over the G20 presidency.

Said Borsch: “The German government has announced, since we took over the presidency of G20 last year, that we are going to focus our presidency on connecting the world, shaping the inter-connected world, and shaping the agenda in the digitalisation of global economy.”

The book, co-authored by Chisomo Daka and printed in Germany has captured a number of interventions starting from spectrum economics where spectrum valuation and pricing are key enablers in as far as capital expenditure (Capex) and operational expenditure are involved with respect to wireless networks.

The co-author and editor of the book, Chisomo Daka a staff associate in physics at the Malawi University of Science and Technology (Must).

During the launch, a copy that had a signature of State President, His Excellency Professor Peter Mutharika, fetched 1million Kwacha.

