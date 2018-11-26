Mutharika’s Leadership Offers Hope Of Universal Prosperity For Malawi

With four and a half years of Peter Mutharika‘s leadership elapsed, one of the things that come out absolutely clear is that he’s demonstrated generational leadership – meaning he’s considered the past and kept check on the present in order to effectively deliver on a sound and better future for all.

In May of 2014, Malawians gave him a mandate of 5 years to govern. He’s not only delivered on the pressing needs of the present circumstances (like effective relief during the floods and hunger of 2015 and 2016, respectively; managing a government on almost depleted coffers; deteriorated financial partnerships with traditional donors due to previous financial crisis dubbed Cashgate, among other pressing issue).

Mutharika’s administration has through it all pushed policies, developments and programmes that will benefit the future Malawian for the next 50 years. He’s make use of the time and mandate that was given to him. The DPP-led administration has worked on the populations electronic identification; is delivering on a national cancer centre and massive health sector reforms; it is delivering on a network of technical community colleges for skills development; displayed highest political will in energy investment and generation for the future growing population; will oversee a launch of the Malawi Agricultural & Industrial Investment Corporation plc (MAIIC); made sure inflation averages are brought down to the single digit and kept there; led in strategic road and infrastructure developments; attracted massive investments in tourism; empowered women and youths in the society. There’s a sign of life and progress in all of Malawi’s 28 districts.

Whilst Malawi remains under the category of least developed countries according to the UN, indicators of development signals more hope and tells of a country on the right path to prosperity. When a country is not doing well, international bodies, using solid indicators, quickly declare the wrongs. However, recently four international bodies have supported the case that Peter Mutharika’s leadership is on track.

Malawi’s Gross National Income per capita, which the UN uses to measure the classification of countries has been on an upward growth since 2014.

Malawi’s GDP has been on an upward trend and is set to continue to grow – with the World Bank and the IMF projecting above 5% growth in the next 2 years.

Malawi has invested heavily in infrastructure development, boosting the economy. Invested significantly in the social programmes, leading to great stability of all the areas that the UN measures as criteria for graduation from Least Developed Countries (LCD) category.

The IMF, World Bank, Millennium Challenge Account and the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, just to mention a few, have all indicated that Malawi has found a right path to prosperity. All of Malawi’s major development partners, and interestingly the BRICS, are partnering with Government and Malawi’s private sector in creating jobs, improving infrastructure and opening up Malawi for more exports.

On the local scene, a recent political survey report that the Institute of Public Opinion & Research (IPOR) finalised by August this year, reveals that Peter Mutharika’s governing Democratic Progressive Party will win Malawi’s 2019 elections. This does not come as surprise as Mutharika is the kind of man most Malawians would want to give a 10-year mandate, in order that they must reap a century’s benefits.

Like this: Like Loading...