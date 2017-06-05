Mutharika’s Brussels Trip Worth Taking, To Sign K150bn Deals

After a long time without taking an international trip due to austerity measures, Malawi’s President Peter Mutharika on Monday starts a two-stop key visit in Europe which is likely to be a game change for economic development of the nation as he is expected to put pen to paper on three multimillion dollar financial agreements.

The Malawi leader has also scheduled an important meeting with managing director of International Monetray Fund (IMF) Christine Lagarde.President Mutharika is expected to start his tour of duty holding bilateral talks with President of the European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker in Brussels, Belgum.

He will also hold bilateral talks with European Union (EU) commissioner for trade Cecilia Malmstrom.

State House director of communications Bright Molande confirmed about the itenary and said President Mutharika will “bring back huge fortunes for the people of Malawi.”

Molande confirmed that in Brussels, President Mutharika is expected to 185 million euro (about K150 billion) for big projects.

He said the projects include the 100 million euro for Lulima Project, 70 million euro for nutrition and 15 million euro for financing the National Authoriising Office at the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Development.

Mutharika is also scheduled to be a speaker at the influential European Development Days’s meeting.

The Europe trip gives Malawi hope that it will not be just mere tourism trip and that the delegation is also reported to be lean.

From Brussels, the next stop for Mutharika will be in Britain where the Malawi leader has been invited to address students at the reputable Oxford University on Friday.

He will address Oxford Union which is one the oldest, most forthright, and respected establishments for education.

World icons including Nelson, Malcolm X, three US Presidents, several British Prime Ministers, Dalai Lama, Mother Theresa and stars of sport and screen have given an address to the Union over the years.