Mutharika Welcomes Bagus, Chikago, Chiwanga To Mighty DPP

President Professor Peter Mutharika has called for unity of purpose in the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Mutharika made the call on Friday at Sanjika Palace grounds when addressing a mammoth crowd that welcomed him from Lilongwe.

He emphasized on the need for DPP followers to work together to win with a landslide in the 2019 elections.

“The battle has started and we need to unite and fight for the party. We have one enemy and that is theopposition that is geared to stop all the development projects.

“We should not allow the country to go slide back as the opposition wants to stop the Malata and Cement Subsidy, the community technical colleges and infrastructure developments the DPP is currently doing,” said Mutharika.

The President urged DPP loyalists to start going into the grassroots drumming up support for the party to ensure victory at the May 21 2019 polls.

“It’s time for us to go into the villages and district soliciting support for us to carry the day during the elections,” he said.

During the address, Mutharika also welcomed former deputy secretary General for DPP, Salim Bagus who recently left the Malawi Congress Party, former Ambassador to Japan, John Chicago and Francis Chiwanga into the party.

In his remarks, Bagus said he has returned to the DPP after being satisfied with the development the party has done in his home area, Chikwawa.

“The president has managed to construct the Chapananga Bridge, East Bank Road and a community technical college. Moreover, MAREP has reached my home area, Ndirande where a total of 10,000 people have been connected to the electricity grid,” said Bagus.

Bagus said all the development projects implemented in Chikwawa alone was evidence that the DPP

had no match and would easily walk over during the 2019 elections.

On his part, Chikago also committed his support to the Democratic Progressive Party in Ntcheu.

“We want development in Ntcheu and I have assured people from Ntcheu that it is only the DPP that can provide such developments,” said Chikago.

