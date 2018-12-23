Mutharika Urges Malawians To Pray For Peaceful Elections

Mutharika:

As we continue praying hard for peace, love and unity as we go towards the general elections

President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has called on Malawians to pray without ceasing as the country draws closer to the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Mutharika made the call on Saturday at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre when the first couple hosted over 60 choirs from different denominations to a Thanksgiving Service of Praise and Worship.

“We have a lot of things to praise God for, most importantly, for his protection. God created us and has been with us from generation to generation.

“As such we need to continue praying hard for peace, love and unity as we go towards the general elections,” said Mutharika.

The president said God has been faithful to Malawi by seeing the country through a lot of challenges over the years, hence the need to praise and worship Him all the time.

“In 2015, we experienced floods and in 2016 drought and hunger but we survived it all because of God,” said Mutharika.

“Furthermore, we have managed to achieve a lot of things with God’s help. Initiatives like the community

technical colleges, the Malata-Cement Subsidy and many other developments through God’s grace,”

added Mutharika.

Meanwhile, Mutharika has applauded all civil servants for their efforts in making Malawi a better place

through various development initiatives government is undertaking.

Speaking earlier, First Lady Professor Gertrude Mutharika said the service of worship was

meant to provide a platform for Malawi to celebrate God’s faithfulness through singing.

“In January, we were here asking God for rains, good harvest and long life to the President. Here we are

today giving a testimony that God is good all the time.

“This shows that prayer is the weapon to all our challenges, hence the need for all of us to pray harder,”

Mutharika said.

Presidential Advisor on Religious Affairs, Pastor Timothy Khoviwa hailed the first couple for opening the

State House to different religious functions since taking the presidency, saying it was a demonstration of

upholding freedom of worship.

“We have witnessed different religious groups being entertained in all the state houses which is an

indication that you take religious maters seriously,” said Khoviwa.

During the service, different pastors offered thanksgiving prayers which centred on prayers for good

rains and bumper harvest as well as intercession for the presidency and the 2019 elections.

By Yamikani Yapuwa/Mana

