Mutharika Urges Malawians to pay tax

President Arthur Peter Mutharika has urged Malawians to be faithful in paying taxes as government uses the funds for various development activities.

He said this in Mzuzu Thursday when he toured road upgrades taking place in the city.

“Let me urge you fellow Malawians to be faithful in payment of various taxes so that government can collect enough money that will be used to further develop our cities,” the president urged.

During the tour, Mutharika reiterated government’s desire to see all the roads in the country’s cities and towns upgraded to bitumen standard.

“I want to emphasize that it is my government’s priority to see no dusty road in the country’s cities, and we are tirelessly working towards achieving that,” he said.

The Head of State assured Malawians government will ensure it completes all the projects it has started in the region namely Mombera University in Mzimba and Njakwa-Livingstonia-Chitimba Road in Rumphi just to mention a few.

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Kondwani Nankhumwa, unveiled government plans to extend road construction to district locations.

Member of Parliament for Mzuzu City, Leonard Njikho, said upgrading of the two roads of Chiwanja-Katawa and Luwinga-Nkhorongo was a dream come true for the city’s residents who he said have waited expectantly for years.

he said the upgraded roads will help ease transportation costs as people will now be paying less money than before.

“In the past, since roads were dusty and bumpy, transporters would charge exorbitant fares for short distances. But with the upgraded roads, we are sure that the fares will reduce,” Njikho said.

He added that the Luwinga-Nkhorongo road will ensure easy transportation of goods to factories since it is a road in an industrial area. (

By Rose Mahorya

Mzuzu, December 22, Mana: