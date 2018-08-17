Mutharika To Open Tukombo Community College, Construct Chikangawa-Nkhata Bay Road

People of Tukombo in Nkhata Bay south can now afford a smile as the first citizen has assured them that he will soon open a community college in the area.

Speaking Thursday at Tukombo Trading Centre during a whistle stop tour, President Peter Mutharika said construction of the college was almost complete.

“The community college here at Tukombo will help the youths in this area to acquire skills which will make them find employment,” Mutharika said.

The President then promised the people of continued development activities in the northern region once

he is given the second mandate in the forthcoming May 2019 Tripartite Elections.

“We will continue with the development programmes we have started. We are half way with the

development activities; so, vote for us to finish what we have already started,” he said.

Mutharika further said his government is going to electrify 70 trading centers in the region under Malawi

Rural Electrification Programme phase 8 (MAREP 8).

“Under MAREP 8 we are going to electrify 70 trading centers in the Northern region,” he said.

Bwelero area in Traditional Authority (TA) Mankhambira and Mdyaka area in Sub TA Fukamalaza are some of the areas earmarked for the electrification programme.

Mutharika was on his way to Lilongwe via the M5 lakeshore road from Mzuzu where he went to fulfil a number of engagements since last Saturday.

And speaking at Chintheche in Nkhata Bay District, President Mutharika assured people of the area that government will construct Chikangawa-Nkhata Bay Road.

The earmarked road starts from Thungwa on the Lilongwe-Mzuzu M1 Road and connects to the Nkhata Bay-Salima M5 Road at Chintheche.

Mutharika asked the mammoth crowd that had gathered at Chintheche to vote for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for it to continue implementing various development projects it has started as it has not accomplished them.

The President said the party is half way with its development initiatives, therefore, it should be given another term to accomplish them.

“We will continue constructing roads, schools, community colleges, hospitals and the rural electrification programme.

“For this to happen, there is need for you to vote for DPP Government in 2019 so that by 2024 we should finish the development projects,” he said.

Mutharika mentioned Mzuzu-Nkhata Bay, Livingstonia-Njakwa, Karonga-Songwe, Rumphi–Nyika and Nthalire-Chitipa as some of the road projects his government has and is to implement.

He thanked the people of Nkhata Bay for standing with the DPP when the party lost its founder, former President Bingu Wa Mutharika.

The President disclosed that, so far, there are 290 development projects being implemented in various areas in the country.

In his remarks, Traditional Authority Malanda of Nkhata Bay thanked the President for various development initiatives in the district such as the Mzuzu-Nkhata Bay Road, a modern market and a bus depot.

He said the construction of the Mzuzu-Nkhata Bay Road has eased mobility as now people take about 30 minutes to travel to Mzuzu, unlike in the past where it was taking them two hours.

Mutharika was on his way from Mzuzu to Lilongwe via the M5 Lakeshore Road.

