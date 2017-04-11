Mutharika Speaks Tough On Illegal Cross Border Trade

Malawi President Professor Peter Mutharika on Tuesday warned “unpatriotic” Malawians against engaging in illegal cross border trade of farm produce.
President Mutharika sounded the warning in the capital Lilongwe during the official opening of 2017 Tobacco Marketing season. He said that it is shocking to note that many Malawians are involved in illegal cross border trade.
“I am concerned about the increase in cases of illegal cross border trade in various crops, including maize and tobacco among others. It is depressing to note that those involved are Malawians, a clear indication of the lack of patriotism on their part. The practice is illegal and must stop,” warned President Mutharika. Mutharika also said that he has ordered Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers to guard all borders and bring to task anyone trying to smuggle Maize and Tobacco out of the country.
“I have therefore ordered the MDF to deploy troops along border posts suspected to be used by smugglers of maize and tobacco and take to task anyone involved in the malpractice. “I also appeal to the communities in border areas, and the Malawi Police Service to support the efforts of the Malawi Defence Force in combating this illegal practice. We should all of us show that we love our country by collectively dealing with this problem effectively and decisively,” said President Peter Mutharika.
Recently, the Malawi Police service in Chitipa district intercepted 17 trucks and arrested its drivers on suspicion of smuggling 270 tones of maize to the neighboring Zambia and Tanzania. (By Thumbiko Nyirongo)
Malawians we should be patriotic, ,why are we doing this?We should heed the president’s plea
too much talk with little or no action at all
I just heard that at the opening day of our big gold cash crop tobbaco today it is said that the gold leaf is going at leas than $.80 per kg. And what do u think someone who has invested his time his money and get that little for the kg? We need to find the good market for our crops thats will b better than the price they can get outside d Malawi. Stop dreaming lets act