Mutharika Speaks Tough On Illegal Cross Border Trade

Malawi President Professor Peter Mutharika on Tuesday warned “unpatriotic” Malawians against engaging in illegal cross border trade of farm produce.

President Mutharika sounded the warning in the capital Lilongwe during the official opening of 2017 Tobacco Marketing season. He said that it is shocking to note that many Malawians are involved in illegal cross border trade.

“I am concerned about the increase in cases of illegal cross border trade in various crops, including maize and tobacco among others. It is depressing to note that those involved are Malawians, a clear indication of the lack of patriotism on their part. The practice is illegal and must stop,” warned President Mutharika. Mutharika also said that he has ordered Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers to guard all borders and bring to task anyone trying to smuggle Maize and Tobacco out of the country.

“I have therefore ordered the MDF to deploy troops along border posts suspected to be used by smugglers of maize and tobacco and take to task anyone involved in the malpractice. “I also appeal to the communities in border areas, and the Malawi Police Service to support the efforts of the Malawi Defence Force in combating this illegal practice. We should all of us show that we love our country by collectively dealing with this problem effectively and decisively,” said President Peter Mutharika.

Recently, the Malawi Police service in Chitipa district intercepted 17 trucks and arrested its drivers on suspicion of smuggling 270 tones of maize to the neighboring Zambia and Tanzania. (By Thumbiko Nyirongo)

