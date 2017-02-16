Mutharika reshuffles PSs: Secretary to Treasury Mangani replaced with Botolo

Malawi President Peter Mutharika has appointed Ben Botolo as new Secretary to the Treasury (ST) replacing Ronald Mangani.

Botolo was serving as principal secretary (PS) of Vice president and commissioner for disaster management affairs.

He will be replaced by PS (admnistration) Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) Chinthu Phiri at VP’s office.

Director of Cabinet Lucky Sikwese has been appointed PS in the ministry of Labour.

Sam Madula has been relocated to be PS for internal security in the Ministry of Home Affairs. replacing former deputy high commissioner to Tanzania and one-time deputy inspector general of Police Often Thyolani .

While the appointments could not be officially confirmed through Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC), a source close to the process confirmed that most of the PSs had been informed about the new posting.

The source said the reshuffle is part of civil service restructuring process.

Like this: Like Loading...