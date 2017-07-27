Mutharika officially launches Mzimba Water Project

President Peter Mutharika says his government is committed to ensuring Malawians have sustainable access to safe and potable water.

Mutharika made the remarks in Mzimba on Thursday during the launch of Mzimba Integrated Urban Water and Sanitation Project that is set to benefit about 42, 000 people from the township.

The project is funded by OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID), African Development Bank (ADB) and the government of Malawi to the tune of $US22.85 million.

Mutharika said the water project is a clear demonstration on how the government is committed to ensuring that people of Malawi have safe and clean water and good sanitation.

He said it is high time women, who used to travel long distances to draw water, had piped water at their door steps.

“With this project, those water woes will be a thing of the past. Water is life, therefore, as government, we are committed to ensuring that people have access to potable water and good sanitation,” Mutharika said.

“For 31 years, the country has experienced water challenges where women used to travel long distances to access water but now it will be a thing of the past as we have outlined plans to provide water to all Malawians,” he added.

Mutharika further said he is impressed with the progress of the project and has since asked M’mbelwa District Council and the entire community to own the project by providing the much needed support.

He further thanked the OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID) and African Development Bank (ADB) for committing funds towards the water project.

Speaking earlier, representative from the African Development Bank and OPEC Fund for International Development, Prajesh Bhakea said as a bank, they realize the vital role water plays in many sectors like health, and the manufacturing sector.

Bhakea said the project would among others increase access to potable water for Mzimba town besides creating jobs for the people of Mzimba.

Chairperson for Northern Region Water Board, Rev. Howard Matiya Nkhoma said the integrated water and sanitation project would improve the health and livelihoods of people of Mzimba town towards socio-economic development of the country.

He said, among others, the project would construct a waste disposal site and 12 modern toilets in all the school at the Boma.

Nkhoma asked the council and the entire community to work together towards successful implementation of the project so that Mzimba has sustainable water supply.

The project which started in April, 2017 is scheduled to end in October, 2018.

By : Leonard Masauli,MANA

