Mutharika Off To Europe, Optimistic To Bring Back Home Deals

President Prof. Peter Mutharika on Monday went out of the country on a two stop visit to Europe where he is expected to engage in a number of meetings.

His first visit will be Brussels, Belgium where he will hold a number of activities before proceeding to Britain.

Prof. Mutharika who departed from the Kamuzu International Airport said among other engagements, he was hopeful of three deals that he is expected to sign whilst in Europe.

Said Mutharika: “ I will attend a two day annual meeting for European Union, secondly I will have bilateral talks with Director General of United Nations, the Commissioner of Trade, as well as the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund ( IMF).”

“ Apart from all these, Malawi is also expected to sign agreements that will see the country getting finance on issues of agriculture, nutrition as well as issues of women and the youth,” added Mutharika. (By Mary Makhiringa

Lilongwe, June 5th, Mana)

Like this: Like Loading...