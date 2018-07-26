Mutharika Lands In RSA For BRICS Summit

President Professor Peter Mutharika has left for South Africa, to attend the 10th annual BRICS summit.

BRICCs comprises leading emerging economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Malawi is one of the few African countries invited to participate in this year’s summit as Africa and sustainable development will receive much attention

this year.

Speaking at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe, the president said he felt honored that Malawi was invited to the summit and assured the nation that they will be well represented.

“The economy in Malawi is going well which is why we were recognized to attend and share our progress and strategies” said Mutharika.

The president said there will be discussions on the industrial revolution, specifically the digital revolution and ICT and how it can be applied here in Africa.

“The BRICS also has its bank which has a lot of resources and so will do our best to make sure we benefit from the loans, grants and other initiatives it can offer us” Said Mutharika.

The theme for the summit this year is ‘BRICS in Africa: collaboration for inclusive growth and shared prosperity in the 4th Industrial revolution.

