Mutharika Holds Talks With Namibian President On Economic Independence

President Arthur Peter Mutharika and his Namibian counterpart, Hage Geingob Friday held a bilateral meeting in Johannesburg during which they tipped each other on how to achieve economic independence.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of 2018 BRICS Summit which the two leaders were attending.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Dr Emmanuel Fabiano told reporters that the two presidents shared notes on how their two countries were managing their economies.

“They shared how they are managing their economies considering that in the case of Malawi development partners have stopped supporting the national budget with regard to the recurrent expenditure,” he said.

“They are now just supporting the development aspect of our budget,” he added.

Fabiano further said the two leaders then shared a number of approaches and agreed that they should consider the pulling out of budgetary support as a blessing in disguise.

“We have to be economically independent. We have to move in steps, But the first step is to manage the day to day operations and ask development partners to only support development programs,” he said.

Later President Mutharika held another bilateral meeting with Mozambican President, Filipe Nyusi.

Fabiano said the two leaders discussed transport infrastructure and power interconnection projects, among other things for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

Like this: Like Loading...