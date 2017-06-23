Mutharika Headed For A 2019 Landslide Victory: Live Poll Suggests

Findings from a live poll in Malawi indicate that the incumbent Malawi leader, Professor Peter Mutharika would emerge victorious with a 57% edge over all known major presidential hopefuls, if general elections were held today. This represents 157 votes out of the 277 total. Malawi Congress Party’s leader Dr Lazarus Chakwera runs second with a 31% which was 86 votes out of the 277 total as at 23 June 2017.
Meanwhile, the poll also indicates the vanishing of former President Joyce Banda’s support as she finds a meagre 3% (8 out of 277 votes) and Dr Chris Daza’s newly formed DEPECO has a 1% (3 votes out of 277) support base, both exceeded by an unidentified candidate rendered as “Other” who boasts of a 5% of the poll.
According to well-placed social and political commentators, these results indicate some major findings including the fact that the presidential race is generally between the MCP and the ruling DPP. Another undisputed statistic is that Dr Chakwera’s edge of success is declining from 2014’s results. This has been attributed to the fact that in 2014 the Reverend-cum-politician received a good percentage of votes from voters who only wished to oust Dr Joyce Banda and usher in change.
But the live poll is indicating that the youths are behind Professor Mutharika’s leadership and desire to give him more support beyond their 2014 support.
The poll is still running on a Malawian open Facebook group with more than 135,000 members from the general public and can be accessed here.
Which link is this one abale,,research yake
zosachitanso kafukufuku izi wina aliyense mmalawi muno kaya otsutsa kaya olamulawo akudziwa bwino lino kuti mkulu ameneyi adzapambana chitsankho ndi mavoti ankhaninkhani zedi
Dziko lake lamako2
Nde mwati!!chidzawina chimenechi mmmm chikutivesa kuwawa.
Kkkkkkk!!!! Findings imeneyi mumapangila kut kod? Nanga amavota ndi ndan?? Bwanj simulationse kaye??? Inuyo adakutumani ndi ambuyanu eti???? Shame do you know that Malawians are suffering from three major diseases now????? Am talking to you kodi matendawa mukufuna kudziwanso?????? In fact this world is full of fools ndithuuu! Inu Umphawi, Usiwa ndi Ulova uli Nziko munowu ndye mukuti chan????? Olo titati mavoti tipange Lero ndpo Asilikali ndye akhale Owelengera mavotiwo ndpo Olengeza wake Akhale Obama Inu DPP siyingaphule kanthu. Mukuuyesa zida eti do not try our patience chondeeee!!!!Zibwana etiiii! Zikomoooo
Zaziiii azalamulila kut popeza dzikoli akuligulitsa ku ma Indians smukutha kuona