Mutharika Headed For A 2019 Landslide Victory: Live Poll Suggests

Findings from a live poll in Malawi indicate that the incumbent Malawi leader, Professor Peter Mutharika would emerge victorious with a 57% edge over all known major presidential hopefuls, if general elections were held today. This represents 157 votes out of the 277 total. Malawi Congress Party’s leader Dr Lazarus Chakwera runs second with a 31% which was 86 votes out of the 277 total as at 23 June 2017.

Meanwhile, the poll also indicates the vanishing of former President Joyce Banda’s support as she finds a meagre 3% (8 out of 277 votes) and Dr Chris Daza’s newly formed DEPECO has a 1% (3 votes out of 277) support base, both exceeded by an unidentified candidate rendered as “Other” who boasts of a 5% of the poll.

According to well-placed social and political commentators, these results indicate some major findings including the fact that the presidential race is generally between the MCP and the ruling DPP. Another undisputed statistic is that Dr Chakwera’s edge of success is declining from 2014’s results. This has been attributed to the fact that in 2014 the Reverend-cum-politician received a good percentage of votes from voters who only wished to oust Dr Joyce Banda and usher in change.

But the live poll is indicating that the youths are behind Professor Mutharika’s leadership and desire to give him more support beyond their 2014 support.

The poll is still running on a Malawian open Facebook group with more than 135,000 members from the general public and can be accessed here.

