Mutharika Gives Last Warning To Chilima Movement

President Peter Mutharika Saturday warned Vice-President Saulos Chilima and other leaders of the United Transformation Movement (UTM) against despising him during their political rallies.

Mutharika gave the warning in his speech to thousands of people that gathered at Katoto Roundabout in Mzuzu to welcome him on arrival in the city to fulfill a number of engagements.

He said UTM leaders should stop the vice or else he would use section 4 of the Protected Names Act to sue them.

“I want to warn Chilima, [Noel] Masangwi, [Patricia] Kaliati [and] Callista Chapola… Don’t push your luck. You better stop because there are laws in this country about despising a President,” he said.

The President said he was aware that the UTM leaders took turns to despise him during their recent political rallies.

Mutharika then asked his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leaders to go to communities to mobilise youth and women to vote for the party and have landslide victory during 2019 tripartite elections.

He said his government had fulfilled a number of development projects in the northern region and that soon he would commission Mzimba Water Project and Nthalire Rural Growth Centre.

“Let me thank you people of the northern region for rallying behind the DPP and I ask you to continue,” he said.

Speaking earlier, Minister of Transport and Public Works, Jappie Mhango assured the President of the northern region’s vote.

“People of the North have already made their decision on who to vote for and that is the DPP under your leadership,” Mhango said.

Earlier, the President attended Umthetho Cultural Festival of the Ngoni at Hora in Mzimba District.

Mana/cc/ek/mcm/gjp

