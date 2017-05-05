Mutharika Dares Critics: Keep Your Empty Rhetoric – “Malawi Is Moving Forward On The Wheels Of Development”

President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika says Malawi is moving forward on the wheels of development, and has challenged critics “who chose to deliberately turn a blind eye” to keep their empty rhetoric.

Mutharika made the assertion in Parliament Friday in his State of the Nation Address during the opening of the 2017/2018 National Budget Meeting of the National Assembly. The first citizen declared that his Government was focused on development issues that matter to the common Malawians and boosting the country’s economy, and that credible international bodies like the International Monitory Fund (IMF) and the World Bank were appreciative of the progress he had so far effected.

“I am determined to ensure that our economy grows, and grow it will! Let those who say ‘there is nothing happening’ keep living a lie, and let those who see emptiness in everything keep their empty rhetoric while we keep making progress,” explained Mutharika who further admitted that the country had persisted through an episode of tough economic times in the past two years.

He said; “This country has been through some of its most difficult times in the past two years but Government consistently pursued fiscal and monitory policies that focused on the ordinary Malawian; when everything was at its worst, we were at our best and now the economy has turned for the better.”

Mutharika further stated that though positive minded Malawians had every reason to be optimistic, especially as per the rains that have blessed the country in the last growing season, he urged against complacency, saying there was still need for a lot of patriotism, collective self-sacrifice and hard work for Malawi to achieve the status of a fully developed country. Amongst the successes, the Head of State pointed out implementation of tax reforms and improvements of tax administration which has effected revision of tax revenue from K 783.3 billion to K 840.5 billion at midyear. He also pointed out that; “The annual rate of inflation has been declining steadily in recent months, reaching 51.8 per cent as of end March, 2017.

This is the lowest level of inflation achieved in recent years and it is mostly due to decrease in food prices, a relatively stable exchange rate, and lower international fuel prices. “This trend is expected to a favorable agriculture season we have had this year and also due to expected decline in international prices of petroleum products.” Concluding his statement titled “Harnessing Economic Gains for Sustainable Development”, Mutharika called for long sighted investments as opposed to the current trend of budget for a particular year. (By James Mwale Lilongwe, May 5, 2017, Mana)

