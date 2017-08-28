Muslims To Celebrate Eid al-Adha On Friday

Muslims across the country will celebrate the Eid al-Adha festival on September 1, 2017.

The Eid al-Adha is Islam’s holiest festival celebrated annually around the globe.

Confirming the news one of the scholars on the soil Sheikh Shamiuna Ukasha said Eid al-Adha will be celebrated on Friday as it will be the 10th day of the holy month of Dhur Hajji (the month of hajj)

“It is on the 10th day that we Muslims celebrate Eid al- Adha by sacrificing animals and I do request fellow Muslims to celebrate and enjoy peacefully in this festive period which would last for three days,” he said.

Eid al-Adha in Arabic means “festival of the sacrifice” and for Muslims, it signifies the day when Prophet Abraham was going to sacrifice his son and was later instructed by God to offer an animal instead.

Eid al-Adha falls on the third day of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca where people who have travelled to the holy land throw stones at the pillars of Mina to recall the story of Satan’s attempt to dissuade Abraham from following God’s command to sacrifice his son.

The stones represent Abraham’s rejection of Satan and the firmness of his faith. After casting the pebbles, most pilgrims slaughter an animal often a sheep or a goat and give away the meat to the poor.

This is a symbolic act that shows their willingness to part with something that is precious to them, just as the Prophet Abraham was prepared to sacrifice his son on God’s command.

Throughout the world, Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha, the Festival of Sacrifice, on this day.

This is the second of the two major holidays in Islam each year. (By Rahim Kamwana

Blantyre. August 28, Mana)

