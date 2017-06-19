Muslims Engage Christians In Breaking The Fast

As the holy month of Ramadhan comes to an end, Muslims in Balaka have engaged Christians as they are about to break their fasting.

Speaking on Saturday during a ceremony held at Balaka Muslim Centre, Coordinator of Balaka Muslim Information Bureau, Sheikh Yahaya

Mandale said co-existence between people from different denominations is the only tool for enhancing unity.

“As Muslims, we thought it wise to come up with this occasion to interact with our friends as well as share with them some information on why this holy month is important in Islam. Allah (God) created us as one regardless of our religious beliefs,” said Sheikh Mandale.

Commenting on the development, Pastor Peter Banda of Pentecostal Holiness Association hailed Muslims from Balaka for the ceremony saying this would strengthen their relationship spiritually.

“The occasion enables us to shape better perceptions towards each other hence this ceremony has been fruitful as everybody had a chance to articulate their views amicably,” said Pastor Banda.

The ceremony was attended by various church leaders and everybody was given a Holy Quran translated in Chichewa.

This year’s month of Rhamadan began on Friday, May 26 and will end on Saturday, June 24, 2017.(By Louis Kumchima

Balaka, June 19, Mana)

Like this: Like Loading...