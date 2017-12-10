Muslim Association Of Malawi Against 50+1 Demos…Protests Are Contrary To The Teachings Of Allah

Muslim Association Of Malawi (MAM) has urged their followers and the entire Muslim community not to take part in the coming peaceful demonstrations, slated for December 13 saying it is against the teachings of the Quaran and have hinted that contact and dialogue is the best way to go .

In a statement made available to this publication dated 8 December 2017,MAM has hinted that it is in support for electoral reforms but against the demonstrations on the same which is contrary to the teachings of Islam.

