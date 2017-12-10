Muslim Association Of Malawi Against 50+1 Demos…Protests Are Contrary To The Teachings Of Allah

Muslim Association Of Malawi (MAM) has urged their followers and the entire Muslim community not to take part in the coming peaceful demonstrations, slated for December 13 saying it is against the teachings of the Quaran and have hinted that contact and dialogue is the best way to go .
In a statement made available to this publication dated 8 December 2017,MAM has hinted that it is in support for electoral reforms but against the demonstrations on the same which is contrary to the teachings of Islam.
Let them block it? These are just a bunch of useless shierks just like achina Lukwa and Ngolongoliwa. You can’t bribe achina Ziyaye those are intellectuals
That’s why anena kuti tikuyankhula ngati akumangochi not Muslim association of Malawi
Well done muslim association.You have great thinkers who are able to differenciate activities befiting a religious body and a polititical one.PAC has lost directions and as cowardice as some members are wont go to the matching arena.If they dare do so will be far behind ,say the last line.People arent convinced with the reasons behind this matching on 13th.What is it for? 50+1 or showing full support to mcp or because you wrote a pastoral letter which we supported?What is it. Time changes and those that organised that letter were genious or intelligent ones who matched with the season.Try this one and it will fail miserably.Just halt it.
Malawi is a Christian nation. Let them stay with their Allah teachings.
Go to Indonesia where Moslems protest almost everyday. If ignorant keep quiet