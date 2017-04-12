Musician Association Of Malawi To Establish More Music Outlets

Musicians Association of Malawi (MAM) says it is planning to establish proper outlets for musicians to sale their music in a dignified manner unlike the current situation where it is being sold on the streets.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA) Tuesday in Blantyre, President of MAM Chimwemwe Mhango said the way musicians are selling their music on the street is degrading because musicians are respected people and not street vendors hence the need for proper sale outlets.

“As an association we do not encourage musicians to be selling music on the street” he said, adding that as musicians they are trying to lobby with various organizations and shops like; Peoples and Game Stores among others and see whether they can have shelves in their shop to sale their music.

He said it is their wish to form centres are everywhere, where people will be able to buy Malawian music, saying currently they have targeted; Blantyre, Zomba and Mzuzu for the establishment of the centres.

Mhango bemoaned the increase in piracy in the country saying that is one of the reasons that made musicians to start selling their music on the streets since they were not making any profits.

“Now that the new Copyright Law is about to be endorsed, it is very obvious that when we establish good outlets for music, musicians will begin to reap from their sweat,” he said.

Musicians Association of Malawi (MAM) was established on January 8, 2011 with the help of Royal Norwegian Embassy with the aim developing musicians in the country. (By Roselyn Laidi, Blantyre, April 11, Mana)

