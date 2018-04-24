Muonenge Muchite Wuli: VP Chilima Snubs CSOs On April 27 ‘Demons’

…OPC would designate someone to receive the petition

…Analyst backs Chilima

 

Vice-President Saulos Chilima yesterday followed the footsteps of President Peter Mutharika in rebuffing a request from civil society organisations (CSOs) during the planned April 27 demonstrations to personally receive a petition.

In a letter to the CSOs dated April 21 2018, secretary to the Vice-President’s Office Clement Chinthu Phiri said the Office of President and Cabinet (OPC) would designate someone to receive the petition

Commenting on the development, University of Livingstonia (Unilia) political analyst George Phiri has said it was not politically right for Chilima to receive the petition after Mutharika had already snubbed the CSOs.

“Chilima answers to Mutharika, and if the President said he would not receive the petition, it si not politically and morally right for Chilima to go on hisnown to receive the petition. It would have been different if Mutharika had delegated Chilima to receive it, ” he said.

One Response to "Muonenge Muchite Wuli: VP Chilima Snubs CSOs On April 27 ‘Demons’"

  1. Anonymous   April 24, 2018 at 11:48 am

    Looking beautiful together in that pic! That’s the way to bravo our vice President!!! U r a strong man mamveramvera amapasula. 2019 DPP landslide otsutsa akumva pheniii!

