Muluzi Whips Mia In Mangochi:  UDF 2, 735, MCP: 1, 060

United Democratic Front (UDF) Candidate Kassim Limamu has won the Malindi Ward by-election which took place Tuesday, April 10 beating Malawi Congress Party (MCP), People’s Party (PP) candidates and one independent.

Limamu amassed 2,735 votes beating with a wide margin his close contender, MCP’s Ambrose Hamisi, who pulled 1,060 votes while PP’s Hassan Chikuta got 878 votes and Independent George Chiwaula trailed far behind with 530.

A total of 5,287 votes were cast in seven centres namely, Sangusya, Malindi, Makumba, Mtengeza, Mdala Makumba, Taliya and Chipereka and out of the cast votes, 5,203 were valid while 83 were null and void, according to the election’s Ward Returning Officer, Chipiliro Masamba.

The UDF candidate took lead at five centres, namely, Mtengeza, Makumba, Mdala, Chipereka, and Sungusya while MCP’s Hamisi led at Taliya and PP’s Chikuta at Malindi.

Voting started at exactly 6 O’clock in the morning in all centres and closed at 6 O’clock in the evening when counting began.

The whole voting process was peaceful as acknowledged by the district’s Elections Coordinator, who is also District Commissioner for Mangochi, Reverend Moses Chimphepo.

“We are very happy that the election has been free and fair; there hasn’t been any conflict from start to the very end,” Chimphepo told journalists Tuesday night at Malindi Tally Centre.

Earlier in the morning, immediately after opening the centres, Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson, Dr. Jane Ansah, also expressed satisfaction with how peaceful the Malindi Ward by-election had been, even at campaign level.

“It was very commendable to note that leaders of the two parties, UDF and MCP, had conducted rallies in the ward on April 7 without any conflict despite the two parties using the same road to access their respective venues,” she said.

Malindi Ward has 17,075 registered voters, according to MEC records, thus with 5,287 having participated in the April 10 election, 11,788 did not turn up to vote representing 69.0 percent.

The ward’s seat fell vacant following the death of Councilor Saidi Macollera, UDF, in December 2017 after collapsing.

Like this: Like Loading...