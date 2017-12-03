Muluzi Urges Malawi Youths To Go For HIV Test

Minister of Health and Population, Atupele Muluzi has appealed to the youth in the country to go for HIV and Aids test for them to know their sero status and perfectly plan for their future.

Muluzi made the appeal Friday at Blantyre Youth Centre during the commemoration of this year’s World Aids Day.

Muluzi said about 330,000 Malawians were living with HIV but were not aware of their HIV status which was negatively affecting the fight against the pandemic.

The minister therefore urged all Malawians particularly the youth to take an effort and have their blood tested.

“We know there are millions of young people at risk of contracting the disease and we are so close to controlling the pandemic, the last mile is in the control of us all.

“Government is geared to making sure that by 2020, Malawi should completely eliminate this pandemic. With various interventions, we are optimistic of achieving this but what we need is commitment and willingness by all Malawians particularly the youth to go and have their blood tested for HIV and Aids,” the Minister explained.

He added, “Once people get tested, it will help government quickly put those found positive on ART treatment and those whose situation is bad have their viral load suppressed.

Muluzi commended various players involved in the fight for the commendable job they were doing and encouraged them to do even more.

“We highly recognize the support that the ministry of health gets from its partners which has helped in the delivery of HIV services across the country,” he said.

American High Commissioner to Malawi, Virginia Palmer concurred with Muluzi that there is need for Malawians to get tested for their HIV status.

Palmer also took time to commend Malawi government for passing the HIV bill which she said would among others encourage more Malawians to go for HIV test.

“There is a lot that the bill will do and we hope to see a great change in as far as the fight against HIV and Aids is concerned,” said Palmer.

Fredokiss, one of the young urban musicians in the country, who also gave a motivational speech at the function, encouraged the youth to go for HIV test for better planning.

In 1988 the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared 1 December World Aids Day Commemoration. This day was meant for governments and various agencies to renew commitment towards the fight against Aids.

Apart from renewing commitment, the day is also considered special as government and the whole society reflects on the sufferings that HIV and Aids has caused to families at national level.

Malawi is geared to completely eliminate the disease by 2030.

