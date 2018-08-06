Multitudes To Register In Blantyre…We Will Achieve 100percent Registration Rate-DC

District Commissioner (DC) for Blantyre, Bennet Nkasala has said the Council is prepared to carry out the voter registration exercise and intends to achieve a 100 per cent registration rate.

Speaking on Monday during a District Elections Supervisory Team (DEST) meeting, he said in the last General Elections in 2014, Blantyre faced a number of challenges in implementing the exercise and stressed that there shouldn’t be a repeat in next year’s Tripartite Elections.

“Despite the fact that the district was close to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) headquarters, there were a lot of hiccups. We want to have an excellent exercise and emerge the best in as far 2019 elections are concerned,” Nkasala said.

The DC appealed to the DEST to take the exercise seriously and make themselves available whenever required.

“We will be having routine supervision exercise and let us make sure we are on the ground and raise our flags in case there are challenges so that they are addressed immediately,” Nkasala emphasized.

Blantyre which is in the fourth phase is expected to start its voter registration exercise from August 16 to August 29, 2018.

From August 13 to 15, 2018 MEC will be deploying registration officers to all the 196 centres of the district.

The Council is in readiness for the exercise and has allocated 14 vehicles to every DEST team member.

Mana/ssm/adn/tha

