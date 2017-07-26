MultiChoice Malawi Announces GOtv Netball Tournament To Return Next month: Live It, Love It

…The fourth edition of the GOtv Netball Champions League to take place in August and September 201

…FAST 5 format to return to assist Malawi National Netball Team in preparation for 2017 FAST 5 World Series to take place in October 2017, Australia.

…Tournament to return big and better and matches to be broadcast live on local TV

Blantyre, July 24, 2017: MultiChoice Malawi would like to inform netball enthusiasts in Malawi that the GOtv Netball tournament dubbed GOtv Netball Champions League will return this year and in grand style.

MultiChoice Sales and Marketing Manager Chimwemwe Nyirenda said the tournament would take place in August and September 2017.

“The tournament will return this year around in August. The period has been selected in order to give the Malawi National Netball team ample time to prepare for the 2017 FAST5 which will take place in October in Australia.”

Nyirenda also disclosed that following the success of the Queens at 2016’s FAST5 where they finished in the top three, the 2017 GOtv Netball tournament format will also be in FAST 5 format.

“As you may recall, in 2014 GOtv Netball Tournament changed the format to FAST 5. The idea behind was to familiarize local players with the system of play because it is different from the normal netball rules.

“The success of the Queens at the 2016 FAST 5 has shown that the players benefited from that tournament. We hope coaches can also use the GOtv FAST 5 to select players best suited for the FAST 5 and teach them properly for more success,” he said.

Nyirenda also disclosed that matches will be broadcast live with the view of increasing popularity of the game in Malawi.

BACKGROUND & ACHIVEMENTS

GOtv Netball Champions League was launched in 2013 with aim of transforming netball into a big brand owing to its success on the international stage. The tournament is competed for by the top teams in each region hence Netball Champions League because it is only national league and cream of local netball.

At the beginning, the competition attracted only the top teams in Blantyre and Lilongwe. Teams from the Mzuzu were added last year in 2015 after GOtv launched its signal in Mzuzu.

GOtv Netball Champions League introduced the first ever Netball Awards Gala Night where best netballers are awarded for their performances on the court.

GOtv Netball Champions League was the first tournament to reward players for their sweat by dedicating 80 percent of the sponsorship to the players through prizes.

GOtv Netball Champions League was the first tournament to broadcast matches live on Times tv (2014) and Zodiak tv (2015).

GOtv Netball Champions League created the first netball website which had all information concerning the netball tournament and all latest netball news.

Because of the success of netball in Malawi, GOtv appointed some netballers as brand ambassadors. Malawi’s netball legend Mary Waya was the ambassador in 2014 and Malawi current top shooter Sindi Simtowe in 2015.

GOtv Champions League has popularised netball through live broadcast on local tv and promotion so much that the last tournament had Don Bosco Collage Netball Court in Lilongwe filled to the rafters with 15,000 spectators.

The last edition was competed for by the following teams:

Diamond Sisters (current defending champions and two time winners), Tigresses (one time winners), Thunder Queens, Blue Eagles Civonets and Malawi Defence MAFCO Soldiers, Lameck Queens and Mimosa Queens.

