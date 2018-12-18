Multi-Choice Malawi Celebrates 2018 Journey With The Media, Hails Customers﻿

Connect on Linked in



TALKING POINTS BY MULTI-CHOICE’S GENERAL MANAGER GUS BANDA DURING MEDIA YEAR END JAMBOREE AT THE BINGU INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE CENTRE IN LILONGWE ON DECEMBER 13, 2018

GREETING

Attentively following the proceedings: From left-Gus Banda (Multichoice General Manager, Gideon Munthali (Director, Ministry of Information and Hon Sam Kawale ( Chairman Media Parliamentary Committee

Greetings ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the MultiChoice Media year- End showcase. We would like to extend our appreciation to you for supporting us throughout this year and sharing our many exciting milestones with us.

Thanks also for choosing to be here today – we know you had other options and are very grateful that you chose to be with us. So why are you here?

Well, first we thought it would be appropriate for us to spend some time sharing a glimpse of what we have in store for our viewers over the holiday season and into the new year.

This will be followed by the most important next step – celebrating our journey this year with you!

INTRO

As you know, we work in an industry where technology and its application is fast-paced, transnational (as the internet of things has shown us) and it has literally enabled the furthest corners of the globe to connect almost instantaneously.

As an organization founded on and significantly contributing to this technological development in our industry, we as MultiChoice are very aware of the responsibilities. These include both promoting and protecting the content we have been able to procure and produce, the people we have empowered and the industry which we proudly support and operate in and will continue doing so.

Our dynamic multiplatform video-entertainment business – which is built on a foundation of compelling entertainment, sports and news content – is not only about offering a varied selection of channels on cutting-edge technology. It is also about nation-building and rallying behind our men and woman in sport, creative arts, technology-based enterprises and embracing opportunities for entrepreneurship and economic development for the communities we live and work in.

LOCAL CONTENT INVESTMENT

Colourful: Some of the patrons captured during the gala

To this end, I must sincerely applaud all of you for embracing our industry-wide initiative – the MultiChoice Talent Factory (launched in May this year and is our flagship investment initiative, training Africa’s future storytellers) as well as the AMVCAs, which celebrates our creative industry professionals and their work.

These investments in our creative economies, our young people and our industry reinforce our continued commitment to making a difference in the industry and to enriching lives.

In fact, the year ahead promises to be even better as we attempt to localise the MultiChoice brand, encouraging and supporting local film makers to get their content on to our Zambezi Magic platform amongst other local investment highlights. We are committed to showcasing the best African content across the continent. The digital age means we are in a position to take African stories to the world and create a global market for what we do.

Over the years, M-Net has grown its local content offering to over 15 quality local channels including the popular Africa Magic, Zambezi Magic and Maisha Magic channels and this year we proudly introduced Uganda’s Pearl Magic. In short, M-Net has been an incredible and invaluable partner in bringing our local content investment dream to fruition – and I think they deserve a resounding applause for their support. Thank you, M-Net.

INTERNATIONAL CONTENT

Media colleagues, our relationship with you has played a pivotal role in promoting the art of storytelling. Who can forget the incredible excitement around the World Cup earlier this year or the Ronaldo debut at Juventis during the much- anticipated UEFA Champions League, La Liga and Serie A kick-offs.

We will continue to offer these entertaining football properties to our customers, however next year brings with it another nail-biting season with the return of Ultimate Fighting Champions, WWE Wrestling and three of the most important sports calendar events in 2019: the African Cup of Nations in March followed by the Cricket World Cup in May and the Rugby World Cup in Sept. It really doesn’t get much bigger and better than that!

Further to the high number of games we offered across packages, we also opened two dedicated pop-up channels to provide a 24-hour experience of content for football lovers.

All our customers are a priority, and for non-football fans, we introduced a number of open-weeks and movies pop-channels to keep them entertained. These included the Marvel pop-up channel and the recently ended DC Heroes pop-up channel for Superhero fans. Additional pop channels are on the cards, including one early in the year to celebrate Women in Action movies. Look out for more on that in the next coming weeks.

Also returning to screens on both our DStv and GOtv platforms will be the ever-popular telenovelas and reality shows which kept us all entertained this year. Of course, a viewing staple remains movies and for the kids Disney has announced remaking the global record-breaking hit-machine that is the ‘Lion King’, while the classic 101 Dalmatians emerges as a series this time around – in addition of course to the other learning and leisure kids channels.e

So overall, there’s much to look forward to on our platforms including DStv via direct to home satellite, GOtv via digital terrestrial transmission (DTT) and on OTT via mobile devices. MultiChoice prides itself in being ahead of the curve when it comes to the digital revolution.

Our aim is to not only understand what the future holds, but to also meaningfully contribute to shaping it for the better and we certainly cannot achieve this without you – the media – whose role goes beyond presenting news. Your role is critical in shaping our lives and strengthening society, often by holding a mirror up to the very society you serve, and in so doing overtime, influence how we develop as communities and nations.

VALUE ADDED SERVICES

Today, of course, we would also like to make special mention of our Value-Added Services which will be launching in the rest of the continent early next year.

We want to remind you our other platforms for you to enjoy more of our great locl and international content – ShowMax and our DStv Now app. We continuously strive to find fresh and innovative ways to keep you entertained and bring you convenience and world-class television programming, anywhere, anytime.

CLOSING

I hope you enjoy the rest of this event with us today and we hope to see you in many more of our events next year.

We look forward to your feedback and engagement both in person and on our platforms.

To those taking a festive season break – from the MultiChoice family – we wish you much happiness and time to rest as you connect with your friends and family. I thank you.

Like this: Like Loading...