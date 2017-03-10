Multi Choice Launches Rewards Programme For DSTV & Gotv Customers

• DStv THANKS and GOtv WOW launch in March

• Loyal customers to enjoy a selection of new channels

• More value, more entertainment at no extra cost

Tuesday, 7 March 2016. Today, video-entertainment company, MultiChoice, introduced two brand new incentive programmes – DStv THANKS and GOtv WOW – to show appreciation for their DStv and GOtv customers. From this month, the DStv THANKS and GOtv WOW programmes will offer exiting rewards for loyal DStv and GOtv customers.

“We are delighted to launch DStv THANKS and GOtv WOW to say thank you to our valued customers. Our business is committed to putting customers at the heart of the business and one of the ways is to show our appreciation for their loyalty and unwavering support by offering them more value,” says Stephen Knight, MultiChoice Malawi General Manager “We remain committed to exploring various ways to improve our value-added benefits and create platforms where we can show gratitude for our customers for being part of our family.”

DStv THANKS and GOtv WOW are customer-focused programmes aimed at recognising and rewarding subscribers for their commitment to the brands. Customers who qualify for these programmes include those with subscriptions that have remained continuously connected to DStv and GOtv nonstop for three months or more.

Some of the exciting rewards that awaits loyal customers include two brand new entertainment channels for GOgetters as well as four additional entertainment channels on the DStv platform featuring the hottest telenovelas, movies and great local and international content for the whole family to enjoy, at no extra cost. The entertainment channels offered as rewards will offer a fantastic line up of ‘not-to-be missed’ new shows with something for everyone in the family to enjoy. These include:

• Zee Bollymovies on DStv channel 114 and GOtv channel 12. This Bollywood movie channel offers a mix of classic and contemporary movies dubbed in English – expect it all: melodrama, dance, music and fashion. The channel will launch with movies such as Mohra, Kushi, Shaitan and Fitoor.

• Viasat Life on DStv channel 177 and GOtv 57. Look forward to factual entertainment channel with inspiring stories of ordinary people who have made it big, insightful and practical information. The channel will feature shows with Hollywood greats like Snoop Dog and Martha Stewards in Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in Wake Up Call and a variety of lifestyle shows like, House of Curves, The Three Day Nanny and My Floating Home.

• Nina TV on DStv channel 143. Nina TV is a telenovela channel featuring African and Brazilian novelas of romance, passion, drama, suspense, action and vengeance. Viewers can enjoy movies such Lalola, Brave Woman, Side By Side and Mali.

• Trigger on DStv channel 188. Trigger is a male-skewed entertainment channel infused with a dash of macho.

For two weeks, starting on 7 March until 21 March, all DStv customers as well as GOtv Plus and GOtv Value customers will get the opportunity to experience unlimited access to these exciting channels offering a range of the latest quality content. Thereafter, all customers on Premium, Compact, Compact Plus, Family and Access plus GOtv Plus and GOtv Value who stay continuously connected for three months and more will have uninterrupted access to the channels.

“When putting together these programmes, we analysed the best global rewards programmes practice as well as what our customers love about the DStv and GOtv brands. The rewards offered had to provide greater value to our loyal customers beyond what they would normally get while also providing added motivation to stay loyal to our platforms,” added Stephen Knight, “We’re confident that the rewards we have lined up for DStv THANKS and GOtv WOW will not only enhance our customers’ television viewing experience but also solidify their connection to our platforms.”

For more information on the rewards programmes as well as the new additional channels and upcoming programming, please visit www.dstv.com/dstvthanks or www.gotvafrica.com/gotv-wow

Ends.

About MultiChoice

Entertainment is a powerful way to tell stories that open our minds, bring people together around shared passions, and connect us to new realities. It makes us laugh and cry. It informs, it educates and it inspires. MultiChoice is a video entertainment company, and our role is to enrich lives.

Our mission is to deliver value to our customers by making great entertainment more accessible. We find and develop the right mix of content and deliver it to millions of people across Africa – anytime, anywhere. Whether it’s local telenovelas, the excitement of world class sport or the latest global blockbusters, our investment in leading-edge content and technology systems deliver the shows that people love into their hands and their living rooms.

We listen to our customers to understand their changing lives, the pressures they face and what matters most to them. We are committed to using these insights to put customers at the heart of all the decisions that each of us make every day. We’re reshaping our business to improve our customers’ experience, whenever and wherever they engage with us.

As Africa continues to change rapidly, the entertainment industry is ever more relevant. We want to use our influence and resources to play a positive role in Africa, helping to grow Africa’s people and creative industries into vibrant, economic powerhouses. It’s by creating value for our customers, our employees and society that we’ll build a successful business for the future.

Like this: Like Loading...