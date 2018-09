Connect on Linked in

Multi-award winning journalist and editor Tereza Ndanga has resigned from Zodiak Broadcasting Station.

She has secured a new job as Communications Manager at Auction Holdings Limited replacing Thom Khanje, who is going to the UK for Masters degree course.

Ndanga is the current chair person for Media Institute of Southern Africa Malawi Chapter.

Ndanga is one of the female journalists who have practised their career without fear.

Like this: Like Loading...