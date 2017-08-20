Mulanje Parliamentarians Call For Unity

Mulanje Parliamentarians have urged their constituents to embrace and promote the spirit of oneness in an effort to spearhead the country’s development.

Members of Parliament (MPs) for Mulanje North, West and Pasani Constituencies made the call Friday during an interface meeting with Area Development chairpersons for the district.

Legislator for Mulanje West Patricia Kaliati said that a number of programs currently implemented in various constituencies require concerted effort to mobilize and sensitize constituents for their participation.

Kaliati cited programmes like the national registration exercise and preparations of the 20l9 tripartite elections as activities requiring authorities holding political offices to engage people through awareness.

“It is sad that during the last tripartite election, many people from all three constituencies registered but they did not vote.

“For some who voted, their votes were declared null and void showing that such people were not fully sensitized on the importance of voting and how to cast their votes,” said Kaliati who is also director of women in the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

She further said that with the national registration exercise still underway, there is need for a joint effort among leaders including councilors and chairperson of area development committees (ADCs) in channeling awareness messages to communities to ensure that every eligible person registers.

Members of Parliament for Mulanje Pasani Andrew Kaliati, and Mulanje North Lyana Tambala advised councilors to bury their misunderstandings and support MPs in achieving development.

Councilor for Nambilanje Ward in Mulanje West Constituency Biston Chikadewa acknowledged the need for unity among political leaders to strengthen the party within their jurisdictions.

He added that the move will ensure meaningful transformation in their areas and the nation.

“As councilors, we need to be satisfied with our positions and support our MPs. This will ensure that we move together towards complementing each other in our work towards the development of the nation,” Chikadewa said. (By Memory Kutengule)

