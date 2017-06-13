Mulanje Park Packed As Zulu Leads Wanderers To Victory

uperb team goal.

Wongani Kaipa delivered the decisive ball and Zulu pulled off a cool finish – shipping the ball over Wanipa Gondwe.

The Nomads continued to move forward in their attack and went close to doubling their lead in the 18th minute. Joseph Kamwendo was the instigator as he burst into the area, but his cross was just out of Gondwe’s reach.

However, Wizards squandered a glorious chance to pull level before the break with Aimable Nikiiza guiding his header attempt wide with the goal at his mercy.

The Nomads continued where they left off before half time but struggled to break down the host’s defense as Julius Kajembe, who substituted Khumbo Ng’ambi shot wide after sneaking by Blessings Joseph.

The Peter Mponda’s troops dominated the latter exchanges as they went in search of the equalizer and should have found the back of the net in the 65th minute but Amadu Makawa denied them that luxury.

Wanderers sat back as they firmly closed shop in the final minutes, surviving a few nervy moments as they secured all three points to move six points on the TNM log table.

In another encounter in Nchalo, Nyasa Big Bullets displayed a marvelous performance to destroy Mzuni FC 2-0 courtesy of Brighton Munthali and Fischer Kondowe.

The ‘Peoples Team’ has moved to third place in the standings, while the students from Mzuzu are on fifth position. (

By Arkangel Tembo, Blantyre, June 13, Mana)

Like this: Like Loading...