Mulanje On Cloud Nine Over Mike Skinner’s Landslide Victory

Connect on Linked in

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) won the Milonde Ward in Mulanje District and Malindi Ward in Mangochi North East Constituency by-elections respectively Mangochi.

The by-elections took place on Tuesday.

Unofficial results in Milonde Ward show that DPP’s Mike Skinner got 2719 votes followed by Malawi Congress Party candidate Donata Nyanga who got 531 votes. Independent candidates Lackson Michael got 127 votes, Leo Roy Pangani 140 votes and Dickies Somanje 80 votes.

In Malindi Ward, UDF candidate Kassim Limamu got 2735 votes followed by MCP candidate Ambrosse Hamisi who got 1 060 votes and Peoples Party Hassan Chikuta got 878 votes while George Chiwaula, an independent candidate got 530 votes.

Like this: Like Loading...