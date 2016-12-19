Mulanje Central Smile As Nankhumwa Donates Hundreds Of Water Pipes

Member of Parliament Honourable Kondwani Nankhumwa on Sunday donated water pipes to the people of Kathembwe, Makoloma and Chilingulo villages in the area of Traditional Authority Chikumbu.

Speaking when donating the pipes, Hon. Nankhumwa said he was very optimistic that after installation of those water pipes, waterborne diseases in this area will be a thing of the past.

“I will never tire until better services are provided to the good people of Mulanje Central Constituency with the visionary and dynamic leadership of Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika,” said Nankhumwa amid ululation from the mammoth crowd.