Mulanje Central Rejects Manganya As UTM Officials Cry Foul In Leaked Watsup Conversation

United Transformation Movement of Saulos Klaus Chilima had a rude Awakening on Sunday, when its prospect running mate in the coming elections, Dr. Michael Usi popularly known as Manganya was rejected at Chisitu In Mulanje Central Constituency.

Usi held a rally which was attended by about 65 people . With the people in the areas sending a strong message that they do not want to be associated with UTM, a rebellious movement which started with frustrated people who failed to unseat Mutharika and replace him with Chilima as DPP torch bearer in the coming election.

Manganya had to organise an impromptu football bonanza, dangling K100, 000 kwacha as a grand price, just to cox football lovers to beef up his audience.

Meanwhile, in a leaked WhatsApp chat, UTM supporters are visibly uncomfortable with the turnout, with others openly telling their colleagues that the area would not be an easy go as the incumbent Kondwani Nankhumwa has developed it beyond recognition.

During the rally, Usi also contradicted himself on handouts when he vowed to end the vice while promising to open bank accoutrements for chiefs in the constituency where he will be depositing huge sums of money for the traditional leaders’ merrymaking.

The promise however exposed Usi’s lack of understanding in state affairs as all chiefs in the country have bank accounts where government deposit their honoralias.

[10/28, 15:05] ‪+265 995 00 06 11: Tabvutika pa chisitu past three or mmodzi munthu pali anthu 11 omwe abwera ndi Njawala kuchoka mtown tili ndi ntchito kuno

[10/28, 15:11] ‪+265 888 89 28 87: shaaa musalore anthu kujambula koma,inu bwanji simunapeze ma lorry kukanyamula anthu kwa Kweni ko?

[10/28, 15:17] ‪+265 995 56 56 56: Osawopa anthu afooka ndi registration koma ambuye atikomere mtima mmmm ayii ndithu

[10/28, 15:19] ‪+265 999 51 06 81: anthu alephera kubwera pa msonkhano wa vice president kwawo kumene?ndale simasanje tu pena kumawasiira omwe ndale akudzitsata kuti ayendetse

[10/28, 15:20] ‪+265 995 00 06 11: Mmmmmm kutankhula kwabvutatu madam SG

[10/28, 15:23] ‪+265 999 95 01 12: lowani mmudzi mugawe nsaluzo anthu angapo akutsatirani komanso tibvomerezetu nankhumwa akuchitako zinthu kumeneko sitingadutse mofewa ayi

IT ALL STARTED HERE;

[10/27, 22:05] ‪+265 999 51 06 81‬: Majority think we are doing nothing on registration,am making this analysis after our meeting today anthu mwatha mau koma chomwe ndingakupempheni ndi ichi ndale zimadana nkukaikirana komanso phuma ifetu tayesetsa ndipo paliponse tapondapo koma Dpp yatikhalira,let me congratulate you guys takukhulupilirani please we are desperate for registration tiithandizireni amene muli ndi kuthekera zilibwino enafe tipumeko ndithu mbali yathu tachita

[10/27, 22:25] ‪+265 995 56 56 56: sitikunena kuti inu mwalepheratu ayi koma muthandizane zikuoneka ngati mwakwiyatu,panopa anthu aku Bt ali nkanyumba komata ndi manganya ndi wathu uja musakhumudwe kuti angazisiye osatheka anangokhumudwa ndi phuzo lija

[10/27, 22:28] ‪+265 999 71 11 54: phuzo limene lija olo ndafooka nsaname i dont even remember the last time natchulako machende that was too heavy abwanawa adziwe za mkwiyo wathu

[10/27, 22:32] ‪+265 999 89 09 44: Tamvana naye manganya ndipo meeting yathu ya ku chisitu mmawa ili on ndithu Manganya wil be guest of honour tiyeni tichilimikebe tisafooke kutsogoloku zigwira mseu

Ofunika kukawaonesa agogo pa 19th may

[10/27, 22:51] ‪+265 995 00 06 11: tikuthokozeni inu amene mwatiimilira kuti manganya akhululuke sizophweka

[10/27, 23:16] ‪+265 999 95 01 12: How many are going ku chisitu mmawa?tiyeni tidzipereke tisadzizire kwambiri anzathu a Dpp akutipulatu uku

