Msowoya Humiliates Chakwera At Brother’s Funeral…Recognises DPP, UTM, UDF

Main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera and some of the party’s senior members on Friday were shocked when they were not given a chance to speak at the funeral of the brother of its former vice President Richard Msowoya who is also the Speaker of Parliament despite other parties given a slot to give their eulogies.

The burial ceremony of Mwembe Msowoya [brother to Richard Msowoya] which occurred in his home area of Nyungwe in Karonga attracted different political parties and politicians such as the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), United Transformation Movement (UTM), MCP, former vice President Khumbo Kachali and deputy speaker of Parliament Dr Clement Chiwaya of United Democratic Front (UDF_.

DPP was headed by Minister of Transport Jappie Mhango, Chidanti Malunga UTM, Chakwera of MCP, Chiwaya of UDF and tiny Freedom Party of Kachali.

However, out of all parties and politicians, only MCP was not given a chance to speak despite the party’s leader presence being recognized.

