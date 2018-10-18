MSCE Points Of Order

Our secondary school education system is long overdue for a serious overhaul. As long as I can remember, there has been a great national obsession, of almost idolatrous proportions, with students’ performance on one single exam: The Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE). The entire journey of a student’s years in secondary school is measured as a success or failure on the basis of how a student performs on that single standardized test.

How is it possible that after all these decades as an Independent nation, after 25 years of free thought, and after 18 years into a new century of such innovation and progress as demands the development of a new kind of student, we as a nation are still conducting our secondary school education and its metrics in this one-dimensional fashion without regarding ourselves as insane.

“How many points did you get on your MSCE Exam?” I don’t know how many times I was asked this silly question as a prospective college student. I could always tell that the person asking was gearing up to use whatever number I would give in response not only to measure the success or failure of my completed journey in secondary school, but also to measure the likelihood of success or failure of my imminent journey through college and beyond. All based on one number. That kind of oversimplication is a relic of a bygone era in which such silliness could be turned into national education policy by the sheer will of a self-assured aristocracy. The one party state has been gone for 25 years, but our one party state of mind is alive and kicking. Though we do not live in that world anymore, it just baffles me to see the number of archaic ideas from that era that are not only extant, but whose efficacy and suitability for our national interests and development is neither questioned nor challenged.

We should be rethinking the whole education policy and approach to focus less on producing a particular KIND OF SCORE on a single exam and more on producing a particular KIND OF STUDENT at each stage of the education experience. As it is, we are preparing young people for jobs that existed under colonial rule. Wakanda nonsense is this?

