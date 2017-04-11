MSB Successfully Bans “Super Midori’’ Liquor

The Malawi Bureau of standards (MBS) says manufacturing, packaging, distribution and selling of liquor in sachets and plastic bottles such as “Super Midori Liquor” is illegal in the country.

MSB Director Davlin Chokazinga made the warning on Monday through a media statement made available to Malawi Voice.

He said that following a High Court ruling on January this year it is illegal it is against the laws of the land to pack and sale liquor in sachets and plastic bottles.

“The MBS banned packing of spirits in sachets and plastic bottles in July 2010. Following the ban, some of the manufacturers of spirituous liquor and producers of plastic bottles obtained court injunctions that restricted the MBS to implement the ban.

“On 4th January, 2017, the High Court of Malawi made a ruling on Case No. 67 of 2015 in favor of the MBS that manufacturing, packaging, distribution and sale of liquor in sachets and plastic bottles is illegal in Malawi,” reads the press statement in part.

MBS further advised the general public that it will intensify its market surveillance activities throughout the country where the liquor packed in plastic bottles will be confiscated and producers including vendors or shops will be penalized for producing or selling non-conforming liquor.

