MRA Surpasses Target By MK37.7bn… Takes ‘Everyone Must Pay Tax’ Campaign’ To CSOs

The Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) says as of January 31, 2017, it had collected MK449bn against the target of MK411.2bn, registering a surplus of MK37.77bn.

MRA Deputy Commissioner General, Roza Mbilizi, disclosed this in Lilongwe on Friday during the national workshop with CSO leaders aimed at enhancing the ongoing ‘Everyone Must Pay Tax’ campaign.

She attributed the excellent performance to “collective spirit of patriotic individuals, organizations and companies [who strive] to see their country develop”.

Mbilizi said on the Authority’s part they had embarked on several initiatives to mobilize revenue collection and made it easier for the tax payers to comply with tax laws.

“Through the Public Reform Programme, MRA introduced a number of modernization products including the Electronic Fiscal Devices (EFDs), ASYCUDA World, Cargo scanners and e-payment, among others,” explained Mbilizi.

She added that the Authority had also embarked on several extensive taxpayer education initiatives to encourage taxpayers to voluntarily pay their taxes, and that the Authority had also strengthened its investigations divisions to counteract tax fraud and revenue leakages.

The Deputy Commissioner General further attributed the excellent performance of the revenue collecting body over the past seven months to government’s support.

“There has never been a time we have had political support as we are having now,” said Mbilizi, adding: “May be it’s because for the past 3 years we haven’t had donor budgetary support, but I should be honest here: we have had a very good political support.”

Mbilizi further brushed aside any allegations of her Authority being abused in any way whatsoever as feared by the CSOs.

She emphasized on the need for everyone to abide by tax laws saying government uses the taxes to provide essential and critical social services for the citizens and fund economic activities to develop the country. (By Kondwani Magombo, Lilongwe, February 17, Mana)

