Mr. Edward Kulemeka Stabs Woman Over K750, 000…On The Run

Lingadzi Police in Lilongwe is looking for 31-year-old Edward Kulemeka who is at large for allegedly stabbing 29-year-old woman, Sally Mkwezalamba.

Lingadzi Police Public Relations Officer Foster Benjamin told Malawi News Agency (Mana) that the suspect allegedly inflicted multiple wounds with a knife on Mkwezalamba Monday evening.

Benjamin said the suspect summoned the victim with an intention to pay back the money amounting to K750, 000 which he owed her.

“Mkwezalamba drove to Pacific Mall in Area 10 where she picked the suspect before proceeding to his house in Area 18.

“However, upon arrival at the gate of his house, Kulemeka produced a knife and started stabbing the victim several times after saying to her that he was sorry but he had to do it,” said Benjamin.

Police have since launched a manhunt for Kulemeka.

The suspect is facing a charge of grievous harm which contravenes Section 238 of the Penal Code.

Kulemeka hails from Bubuwa Village, Traditional Authority Makwangwala in Ntcheu district. (By Daniel Namwini

Lilongwe, August 15, Mana)

