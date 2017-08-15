Mr. Edward Kulemeka Stabs Woman Over K750, 000…On The Run

Lingadzi Police in Lilongwe is looking for 31-year-old Edward Kulemeka who is at large for allegedly stabbing 29-year-old woman, Sally Mkwezalamba.
Lingadzi Police Public Relations Officer Foster Benjamin told Malawi News Agency (Mana) that the suspect allegedly inflicted multiple wounds with a knife on Mkwezalamba Monday evening.
Benjamin said the suspect summoned the victim with an intention to pay back the money amounting to K750, 000 which he owed her.
“Mkwezalamba drove to Pacific Mall in Area 10 where she picked the suspect before proceeding to his house in Area 18.
“However, upon arrival at the gate of his house, Kulemeka produced a knife and started stabbing the victim several times after saying to her that he was sorry but he had to do it,” said Benjamin.
Police have since launched a manhunt for Kulemeka.
The suspect is facing a charge of grievous harm which contravenes Section 238 of the Penal Code.
Kulemeka hails from Bubuwa Village, Traditional Authority Makwangwala in Ntcheu district. (By Daniel Namwini
Lilongwe, August 15, Mana)
She was sorry but had to do it feels like a pick up line from a Hollywood movie
The sad part of it is Mob justice. Otherwise, these two young guys have been good friends and doing many things together. The issue between woman and man, in most cases, is about love, money, cheating, dishonesty, suspicion and crime. It is an issue between the two. Nobody knows, only them. If a man goes back to explain his side in police, the public shall be very surprised also. It is a private matter, though fighting is always public. Achewa amati wa pa dzala adaulura wa pa denga or vice-versa. Sorry for the victim, I wish her well.
I know the woman and I taught her at sundy school sad.
How friends????
Very sad
Life l have been in her shoes,its painful but me it was a family member