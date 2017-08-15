Mr. Edward Kulemeka Stabs Woman Over K750, 000…On The Run

In Pain: Sally Mkwezelamba

Lingadzi Police in Lilongwe is looking for 31-year-old Edward Kulemeka who is at large for allegedly stabbing 29-year-old woman, Sally Mkwezalamba.

Lingadzi Police Public Relations Officer Foster Benjamin told Malawi News Agency (Mana) that the suspect allegedly inflicted multiple wounds with a knife on Mkwezalamba Monday evening.

Benjamin said the suspect summoned the victim with an intention to pay back the money amounting to K750, 000 which he owed her.

“Mkwezalamba drove to Pacific Mall in Area 10 where she picked the suspect before proceeding to his house in Area 18.

“However, upon arrival at the gate of his house, Kulemeka produced a knife and started stabbing the victim several times after saying to her that he was sorry but he had to do it,” said Benjamin.

Police have since launched a manhunt for Kulemeka.

The suspect is facing a charge of grievous harm which contravenes Section 238 of the Penal Code.

Kulemeka hails from Bubuwa Village, Traditional Authority Makwangwala in Ntcheu district. (By Daniel Namwini

Lilongwe, August 15, Mana)

55 Responses to "Mr. Edward Kulemeka Stabs Woman Over K750, 000…On The Run"

  1. Maya K Watsopano Kandoje   August 16, 2017 at 4:54 am

    eee yes he has starbed her,so what next will she pay back the money after she recovers?akanakambilana bwinobwino sizikanatheka?he has lost that money plus being jailed pamenepopo,nde wapanga chan,phuma bas

  2. Canon Emmanuel   August 16, 2017 at 5:00 am

    Beware as well Yvone Abigail Chanika.Your 40th Day is coming

    • Maria C Msosa   August 16, 2017 at 11:12 am
    • Canon Emmanuel   August 16, 2017 at 1:45 pm

      She is a thief Maria.I know she is staying in LL and her number is0885631733.I will catch her one day.

  3. Phungu Sosten Bonongwe   August 16, 2017 at 5:10 am

    Ndiye mukundiuza ine kuti nditani?

  4. Oscar Witman   August 16, 2017 at 5:46 am

    Thats why I always say “Lend something which you can afford to loose”……..If one approaches me for a loan, however small it could be, I just divide the amount needed by 8, and give it for free, only for relieving purposes. Chifukwa anthu ukakongoza ndipo akakhala kuti akulephera kubweza(pena kumakhala kusafuna), amayambano kudana nawe, kumakupekelani nkhani zoipa, consequently they can wish you dead,…….as it was the case here!!!!! Thank God the generous woman is alive. May the police do what they know best to apprehend the suspect. He is not suitable for social interaction……azikaseva ukayidi ameneyo!!!!!

  5. Amake T. T Kamtukule   August 16, 2017 at 6:10 am

    change the charge to attempted murder please!!!! this was premeditated

