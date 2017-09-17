MPs Ready To Purchase Generator For Salima Hospital

Salima Members of Parliament (MPs) have said they are ready to commit funds from their constituency development fund allocation for the purchase of an electricity generator for Salima District Hospital to minimize power problems which the hospital is facing as a result of the periodic electricity supply interruptions.

The pledge was made by MP for Salima South, Uladi Mussa on Thursday during a full council meeting in reaction to a call made by the district health officer (DHO) Dr. Bongani Chikwapulo.

Dr. Chikwapulo who made a presentation on Health Service Committee report, said the ongoing power rationing is affecting the functions of the hospital.

“We have a monthly funding of about MK20 million per month but this money is not enough for our daily operations and it becomes more challenging when we have to use the same to buy fuel and operate a generator for up to 8 hours a day,” said the DHO.

The DHO explained that because of shortage of resources his office is only able to provide power to selected wards in times of electricity outage.

“But the ideal situation requires that we should have power in every section of the hospital for 24 hours every day, now my plea is for this house and other well wishers to come up with a fund that we can use to solve the power problems,” said Chikwapulo.

In response, Mussa said the five MPs of the district would be willing to share the cost of purchasing a better generator.

“The matter of the district hospital concerns all of us therefore, I can tell you if you let us know the cost, we will be able to provide Mk500 thousand each or more,” said Mussa.

Apart from Mussa other MPs under Salima council include Dr Jesse Kabwira Salima North, Kassim Liguluwe Salima South East and Kaphanthengo Yona Salima North.

It was also reported in the meeting that the Salima District Hospital is being haunted by a MK176 million debt it owes its suppliers.

According to a report, the debt was accumulated a few years ago, but they are failing to service it in full due to conflict of priorities considering their annual funding.

BY WATSON MAINGO

