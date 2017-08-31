MPs, Councilors, Heads of Sectors Drilled In Rationalization And Integration Of District Councils

Members of Parliament (MPs), Councillors and Heads of Sectors from Blantyre District Council were on Wednesday trained on the rationalization and integration of councils, a process that will see deployment of officers from different sectors of government to various councils and vice-versa.

The process will also see the establishment and filling of various posts in councils, transfer of human resource powers from central government to district councils and change in reporting of officers from their line ministries to the District Commissioners.

Speaking at the opening of the training workshop held at First Merchant Bank (FMB) conference centre, Chairperson of the Local Government Service Commission (LGSC), Sofie Kalipa said despite the take-off of the decentralization process in many sectors of government, officers in districts were still reporting to their line ministries.

Furthermore Kalipa noted that various officers continued to receive instructions from the central government citing posting of officers, a situation she said must stop as it would only derail smooth implementation of the decentralization exercise.

“We would like heads of sectors in councils to understand that they no longer belong to their line ministries but rather to councils. This is to say, district councils are responsible for their salaries, personal benefits, promotions and even assessment of their performance.

“Not only that, the council is also responsible for the dismals and trainings of officers,” Kalipa explained.

The commission chair further said the training apart from serving as a reminder was meant to prepare officers that there would be a window of transfers and that they would be posted to other councils depending on the need of their services.

“When we say rationalization and integration of staff, we mean only a specified number of officers should remain at the council and that those who will not be required should be redeployed to other councils and even the central government.

“At the moment each sector has for instance accounts personnel, and what we would want to see is that only few accountants who will serve everyone at the council should remain and others be transferred to others council where there is need,” she said.

According to the Commission, the actual rationalization and integration of staff will start in October this year.

Blantyre District Council Chairperson, Tawanda Tambula commended the commission for the training which he described as an eye opener as it tackled critical issues.

“This is very important for us as we now know the mandate of the councils and the new way of operating.

“For instance at Blantyre Council, we have had vacant posts for quite a long time and the training has enlighten us what the council should do to have such vacancies filled,” Tambula explained.

He pleaded with the commission to fasten decentralization processes so that councils become fully independent.

This is the second phase of trainings by the local government service commission having conducted the same for District Commissioners (DCs)

During the training, MPs, Councilors and head of sectors for Blantyre District Council were taught about the importance of the human resource department, institutional roles of the human resource, information of posts, resource integration and management and the reporting process. (

By Solister Mogha

BLANTYRE, August 31, Mana:

Like this: Like Loading...