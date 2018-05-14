Mponela Urban Structure Plan Approved

Dowa District Council has approved a revised Mponela Urban Structure Plan, a blue print guiding what and where developers should construct in the upcoming modern town.

The approval was made after Principal Physical Planning Officer in the Ministry of Lands and Physical Planning, Suzan Nyirenda made a presentation to the full council on Wednesday.

The plan guides where residential, commercial, institutional, entertainment and industrial plots, among others should be constructed.

According to the revised plan, the New Mponela town will have 1,259 low density plots, 2, 604 plots in medium density and 3,307 in high density and 56 industrial plots and 45 institutional ones.

It also shows plots specially reserved for the new Mponela hospital, stadium, graveyard, forest site, and bus depot, among others.

Some Council members said the plan was good since it would lead to a speedy development of Mponela township to a modern town.

But the members asked relevant authorities to ensure that people affected by the plan are given proper and timely compensation for their properties.

Traditional Authority Mponela asked the council to ensure that people are not left in the cold when implementation of the plan

starts. (By Stanley Nkhondoyachepa).

