Mpinganjira Says Wanderers’ Will Win Carlsberg Cup

Brave battling Be Forward Wanderers reached Carlsberg Cup quarter Final after showing character in 4-1 Kamuzu Stadium win over Dwangwa United on Tuesday afternoon.

The Nomads scored their first goal 5 minutes into kick-off when Zicco Mkanda netted outside the box from a Peter Wadabwa’s assist.

Despite trailing early into the game, Dwangwa United rolled up their sleeves and gave a tough, committed performance but their striking force lacked the muscle to net goals.

For instance, in the 20th minute Muhamad Biason failed to beat Nenani Juwayo on a man to man situation after beating Wongani Kaipa.

The towering striker’s shot went wide to the dismay of a few ganyu fans who turned up to drum up support for the visitors.

Wanderers had a chance to increase the tally in the 34th minute when Isaac Kaliat snaked through three defenders with only the keeper to beat. He sent back the ball to Precious Sambani who misjudged it for a throw in.

On recess time it was 1-0 in favour of the hosts.

Come second half, Wanderers performance was full of character and determination and they showed the nation that the Lali-Lubani boys do possess heart and a fierce appetite for battle.

Yes, Wanderers scored their second goal through in the 55th minute through a Peter Wadabwa’s header.

Dwangwa United also rode their luck as Ben Manyozo’s shot on the edge of the box was well tamed by Nenani Juwayo.

Wanderer’s appetite for the battle on an uncompromising afternoon continued in the 64th minute when Precious Sambani netted the third goal through a header after a Joseph Kamwendo’s assist.

There were more warnings from the Nomads, especially from Peter Wadabwa, whose shot flew past Dwangwa goalkeeper.

However, Dwangwa pressed hard despite training, and they scored a consolation goal in the 70th minute when Muhamad Biason connected a well curved cross from their left flank.

When everybody thought goals were over, Sambani had other ideas when he scored the fourth goal in the injury time.

In post-match interview, Wanderers coach Bob Mpinganjira described their victory as a stepping stone to grab the cup.

“Let me salute our players for showing character. This is a journey to win the title, as l told you already that our mission is to win this cup,” said Mpinganjira.

Dwangwa United assistant coach, Ladwel Mbetewa blamed his troops for respecting Wanderers.

“We were respecting Wanderers to a point where most of my players were jittery, otherwise congratulations to them as they progress through to the quarter finals,” he said.

Wanderers will face Azam Tigers on Sunday at Kamuzu Stadium. In other quarter final matches, on Saturday Masters Security will play Mafco at Civo Stadium,while defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets hosts Red Lions at Kamuzu Stadium.

