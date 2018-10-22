Mpico Donates To Area 25 Health Centre…Tay Grin Graces The Donation Ceremony (Pictorial Focus)

Tay Grin poses with Mpico and hospital officials after the donation

On Saturday, October 19, Shadow MP for Lilongwe City Centre Constituency Limbani ‘Tay Grin’ Kalilani graced the donation ceremony of  various items to Area 25 Health Center courtesy of the ‘Good Samaritan’ The Malawi Property Investment Company Limited (Mpico).

Amongst those donated were blankets, bedsheets and mosquito nets.

In an interview after the donation, Kalilani said he was extremely honoured and humbled for the invitation. He commended Mpico for the donation saying it would go along towards supporting the wellbeing of patients at the hospital.

After the function, Kalilani addressed DPP supporters that gathered at Lilongwe Teachers Training College. Here are the events in pictures captured by Stanley Makuti (Mana)

Mpico officials interact with patients after the donation
Tay Grin listens attentively to presentations
Man of the people: Some of his fans had to ask for a photo with him
Tay Grin addresses his fans after the donation ceremony

