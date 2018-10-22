Mpico Donates To Area 25 Health Centre…Tay Grin Graces The Donation Ceremony (Pictorial Focus)

On Saturday, October 19, Shadow MP for Lilongwe City Centre Constituency Limbani ‘Tay Grin’ Kalilani graced the donation ceremony of various items to Area 25 Health Center courtesy of the ‘Good Samaritan’ The Malawi Property Investment Company Limited (Mpico).

Amongst those donated were blankets, bedsheets and mosquito nets.

In an interview after the donation, Kalilani said he was extremely honoured and humbled for the invitation. He commended Mpico for the donation saying it would go along towards supporting the wellbeing of patients at the hospital.

After the function, Kalilani addressed DPP supporters that gathered at Lilongwe Teachers Training College. Here are the events in pictures captured by Stanley Makuti (Mana)

Like this: Like Loading...