Mozambique Claim Bald Men Killers Are From Malawi, Tanzania

Police in Mozambique’s Zambezia province have reportedly moved to beef up their operation “to crack down on increased murders of bald men”.
“The main criminals are people from neighbouring countries, chiefly Malawi, Tanzania and the Great Lakes region,” Caestano was quoted as saying.
Reports in June indicated that two bald men aged over 40 were killed in Milange, in the centre of the southern African country, a few kilometres from the border with Malawi.
Police warmed at the time that bald people were likely to be targets of ritual attacks.
The two bald men, one of whom was found with his head cut off and organs removed, were killed in a part of the country already notorious for the persecution of albinos.
According to statements, the organs were to be used by healers in rituals to promote the fortunes of clients in Tanzania and Malawi.
It was the first time that bald people were victims of such attacks in the region, Caetano said.
Source:BBC
There is nothing to defend here. This human ritual business is based on myth and witchcraft and most of these countries believe in the same. While some doesnt practice it but they believe theirs power in witchcraft to even harm them. Even in christianity they are promoting same by acknowledging witch craft. But to my surprise i have never come across awitch thou i have seen so many witchdoctors .what am trying to stress here is that the wichcraft thing has been over advertised in our lives thou we dont realy know if thy exist .its stories that we have pass on generation by generation we need to stop the myth and rituals shall stop otherwise this will continue for generation to come
Ban all sangomas
There is no factual based evidence.