Most Wanted: Imbēcillus Joyce Banda Dragged To Court By G4 Security…Wanted Back Home Urgently

By on 12 Comments

Fugitive former President Joyce Banda has been dragged to court, Malawi24 can report.

According to court documents that we have seen, security company G4S through its lawyers has sued Joyce Banda led People’s Party (PP).According to reports, the former Malawi leader is being summoned to appear before court after successfully dodging the dock this far having lost the presidency.

Among other possible defendants whom G4S has issues with is the former president, Joyce Banda, and other PP top dogs.

According to reports, the people are being sued for failing to pay G4S money for the services that the security company rendered.

Most Wanted: Imbēcillus Joyce Banda Dragged To Court By G4 Security…Wanted Back Home Urgently added by on
View all posts by Malawi Voice Reporter →

12 Responses to "Most Wanted: Imbēcillus Joyce Banda Dragged To Court By G4 Security…Wanted Back Home Urgently"

← Older Comments
  1. Yamie Wa Henry   April 25, 2017 at 9:23 am

    whats wrong?

    Reply
  2. Yamie Wa Henry   April 25, 2017 at 9:34 am

    who is a right leader among them?

    Reply
  3. Capten Godknows Kutumbwe   April 25, 2017 at 10:00 am

    kma page imeneyi ndnaipanglanj like ine

    Reply
  4. Gome Malopa Gondwe   April 25, 2017 at 10:24 am

    Mpaka Fugitive hahahaha

    Reply
  5. Henry Nkoyola   April 25, 2017 at 10:54 am

    Its a civil case and not criminal.You have failed to arrest her on criminal charges boardering on cashgate and now you want to use G4 as your beit to catch her!Mbuzi za DPP!

    Reply
← Older Comments

Leave a Reply