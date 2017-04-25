Most Wanted: Imbēcillus Joyce Banda Dragged To Court By G4 Security…Wanted Back Home Urgently

Fugitive former President Joyce Banda has been dragged to court, Malawi24 can report.
According to court documents that we have seen, security company G4S through its lawyers has sued Joyce Banda led People’s Party (PP).According to reports, the former Malawi leader is being summoned to appear before court after successfully dodging the dock this far having lost the presidency.
Among other possible defendants whom G4S has issues with is the former president, Joyce Banda, and other PP top dogs.
According to reports, the people are being sued for failing to pay G4S money for the services that the security company rendered.
Malawi Politicians Are Unwise!
Eish Joyce Banda sadzamva
Today is 25 April 2017 and masiku akupita muzatilozela stadium anamanga a Mayi kt ndiya DPP,Chipatala cha nkhatabay cha amayi kt ncha DPP mazoba inu Hahahaha we were there pomwe mmati stadium akaimange ku Ndata,we were there omwe chipatala cha anthu a cancer mmati akachimange ku ku Ndata ,chipatala cha Nkhatabay kupanda amayi bwezi chili ngt primary school…pa 3 years mwapanga Chani apart from kubweletsa 2 grand yogwilana plus kupha ma albino?
iwe ndemuthu ada walakhula bho ndakufila
ndi moto palipose zomwe wapanga dpp
Comment!loading…….kkkkk
I still cry 4 Bingu he was de man wit vision may his soul continue 2 rest n piece